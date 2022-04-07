Advertisement

Man had ‘no idea’ after TSA stops him from boarding plane with sword hidden in cane

TSA agents stopped a man from boarding a plane in Boston when they found a sword hidden in his...
TSA agents stopped a man from boarding a plane in Boston when they found a sword hidden in his cane.(TSA_NewEngland)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – TSA agents in Boston stopped a man from boarding a plane with a sword on his person.

The man was attempting to board a plane at Logan Airport on Tuesday, according to a post on Twitter from TSA_NewEngland.

How did he make it that far into the airport? It was hidden in his cane.

When Massachusetts state police questioned him on it, they say the man said he had “no idea” the blade was in there.

He was cleared to continue onto the flight after his cane was claimed by the TSA.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and President Joe Biden
Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas will send migrants to Washington, D.C., on charter buses
Craig Martin's murderer will now spend life in prison.
Family finds closure after learning who murdered loved one nearly 15 years ago
Washington County house fire
Fire destroys historic Washington County home, community treasure is a total loss
Makayla Kyle Moerbe, 14
Missing Brenham teenager found safe
A rendering of the high-speed train. (Texas Central Partners)
Several Brazos Valley counties say Texas Central Railroad delinquent on 2021 property taxes

Latest News

"I have thanked God every day for letting me get to this day,” Mary Aguirre said.
Hearne restaurant celebrates milestone anniversary
A woman reacts at the scene of a shooting attack In Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Shooter kills 2, wounds several in crowded central Tel Aviv
U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Del Rio Port of Entry...
American woman caught with nearly $550K worth of fentanyl at US-Mexico border
The administration argued that the Constitution gives the president, as the head of the federal...
Appeals court OKs Biden federal employee vaccine mandate
Lawyers prepare for closing arguments as former Virginia police officer stands trial