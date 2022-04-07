Advertisement

Miss Texas 2021 visits College Station elementary school

Miss Texas 2021 Mallory Fuller
Miss Texas 2021 Mallory Fuller(Conner Beene)
By Conner Beene
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Students at Creek View Elementary School got a special treat when Miss Texas 2021 visited for a special school presentation. Mallory Fuller’s school talks focus on mental health for kids and is inspired by a book that she wrote called “Henry’s Happy Heart.”

Miss Texas 2021 Mallory Fuller stopped in College Station to visit the students at Spring Creek Elementary. She even broke out her special talent for them! 🎻

Posted by Conner Beene KBTX on Thursday, April 7, 2022

The pageant winner even whipped out her violin playing skills for the kids which also helped her win the crown in 2021. Fuller says that she wants to teach kids to ask for help with their heart and their emotions just like they would ask for help if they are sick.

“Being able to bring in mental health in a kid-friendly way into these elementary schools and teach students the importance of asking for help with their heart is so important to me,” said Fuller

Creek View Elementary principal Michael McEver said he thinks it’s good that students listen to other role models other than the teachers at the school.

“It’s a good opportunity for them to hear from a different voice the same message we’ve been preaching. Our teachers have been teaching them and just someone they can also look up to and that’s different from the normal everyday voice for them,” said McEver.

Mallory also mentioned that it’s always special to come and visit schools in College Station since she graduated from Texas A&M in 2020.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and President Joe Biden
Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas will send migrants to Washington, D.C., on charter buses
Craig Martin's murderer will now spend life in prison.
Family finds closure after learning who murdered loved one nearly 15 years ago
Washington County house fire
Fire destroys historic Washington County home, community treasure is a total loss
Makayla Kyle Moerbe, 14
Missing Brenham teenager found safe
A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the majority of the Brazos Valley Thursday.
Red Flag Warning issued Thursday. Here’s what that means

Latest News

Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 4/7
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 4/7
Some improvement across our northern counties thanks to Monday's rain, while the lack of Monday...
Drought Monitor shows some improvement across northern Brazos Valley
4/7/22
From the Ground Up: Sorghum could be answer to new environmental questions
CSU researchers are calling for an "above average" 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.
Colorado State University predicts “above average” hurricane season in 2022