Nearly $40,000 raised during first-ever ‘Fight To Unite’ event
“Fight To Unite” was an event put on by United Way and Lions Pride Sports
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first-ever “Fight To Unite” event made a huge impact in our community. Nearly $40,000 was raised, money that will be used to support nonprofits across the Brazos Valley.
Fight To Unite was organized by United Way Of The Brazos Valley and Lions Pride Sports. The family-friendly event featured professional wrestling matches, VIP meet and greet opportunities and an appearance from WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry.
KBTX even got in on the action during the KBTX Mornings vs. KBTX Evenings match.
All of the proceeds from the show went directly to United Way and its mission to fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in the Brazos Valley. Both organizations are already discussing hosting another similar event next year.
