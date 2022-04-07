Nebraska teenager, family receive warm Aggie welcome with Make-A-Wish trip

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Nebraska high school senior and his family are at their favorite college for the very first time. The Williams family are huge Texas A&M fans, now their on campus for a Make-A-Wish trip.

Major Williams, an 18 year old who has recently recovered from a battle with Leukemia, wanted to make the trip from the Midwest to see his favorite university in memory of his dad. His trip includes meeting Coach Gary Blair, going to an Aggie baseball game and much more.

“[My father] was a fan in the 80′s and 90′s and he just loved everything that the university stands for like being selfless and helping others so he passed that on to me,” said Williams.

The high school senior said even though they live in Cornhusker Country, they are Aggie fans through and through.

They are getting the maroon carpet rolled out thanks to the Texas A&M community and Make-A-Wish.

“My treatments are completely over. I don’t have any medications left. My last treatment was in late November and then I had my port taken out beginning of December,” he said.

They toured all across campus Thursday seeing lecture halls, main campus, and the Bonfire Memorial. Williams and his family were then treated to a special lunch at the Texas A&M Foundation where they met the Board of Regents and Williams received a basketball signed by Gary Blair.

“We’ve got amazing people here and it’s just nice to participate in something that brings joy to somebody else and especially at this time in the world when there’s so much sadness and volatility and everything else. We can control so many things if we just put our minds to it and doing good for others always feels good,” said Tyson Voelkel, Texas A&M Foundation President and CEO. “What a great reminder that life is precious and treating each other fairly, living by that golden rule.”

Williams also got to participate in Aggie Ring Day by handing out rings to students and saw the suites of Kyle Field.

“Its been amazing. It’s been wonderful. Everyone here I’ve met from the Foundation and Make-A-Wish is so welcoming and it feels, it made it feel like home,” Williams said.

On Friday he’ll get to meet Coach Jimbo Fisher for a new football recruit tour.

Williams graduates from high school May 8 and will be attending the University of Nebraska at Kearney to be a pharmacist.

