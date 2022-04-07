News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Kennedy Sharp. The College Station High School Senior has a 4.6 GPA and ranks 11th in her class. She is on the All-A Honor roll, the chief editor of the yearbook a member of the National Honor Society and the Student Council. While also being named student of the year and achieving the highest score possible on the ACT.

“She’s not someone who’s just in it for herself. The relationships that she has and how she and her classmates and teammates and staff pull each other up, is something that is really special. And she has an outstanding work ethic. It’s a model for other students, both in the academic classroom and in her electives and in her athletics as well.”Teresa Laffin English Teacher

Kennedy excels on the tennis court where she has won district titles in singles and doubles for the Lady Cougars, while also being named newcomer of the year and most improved player during her high school career.

“I think her strength is that she doesn’t have a weakness. She’s our team captain They voted her team captain. So she is very kind, very personable, willing to do whatever if someone needs help, she’s right there with them, helping them out.” Ed Stricker: Tennis Head Coach

“Being a senior is definitely hard. It’s hard to feel like you’re so close, but there’s still a lot to do. But I’m glad that I can see my work paying off both in school and on the court. I think just leading by example is important. I try to always put in time outside of practice and hope that translates to the other players, so they’ll want to put in extra work and just being uplifting and encouraging.” Said Sharp

After Graduation, Kennedy will be attending BYU in pursuit of a degree in nursing. Congratulations to College Station High Schools Kennedy Sharp This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

