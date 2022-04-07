No. 24 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Ready for Friday Match at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 24 Texas A&M men’s tennis team is set to take on LSU at 5 p.m. (CT) Friday at the LSU Tennis Complex. The Aggies enter the match at 18-10 on the season and 5-3 in league play while the Tigers are 13-8 this spring and 3-6 in conference matches.

The Maroon & White return to action after splitting a pair of road SEC matches last weekend. A&M defeated Alabama 5-2 before getting tripped up 4-2 at Auburn on Sunday. On the weekend, A&M’s Raphael Perot and Giulio Perego posted 2-0 singles records. For his efforts on the weekend, Perego garnered his second-straight and third overall SEC Freshman of the Week nod.

TEXAS A&M RANKINGS UPDATE

A&M’s Schachter shifted to 80th in the latest ITA singles rankings as he leads the team with five ranked wins, the most ranked wins in a single season in Schachter’s collegiate career. Guido Marson moved into Wednesday’s edition of the singles rankings at No. 104, the junior is 11-5 in dual matches and owns a pair of ranked singles victories on the year.

Austin Abbrat and Schachter continue to appear in the doubles rankings, the pair landed at No. 60 this week. The Maroon & White duo have recorded a pair of ranked wins this season, highlighted by an 8-7 result against Finn Bass and Sven Lah of Baylor, currently ranked No. 19.

Schachter and sophomore Kenner Taylor slotted in at No. 61 in the doubles poll, the first time the duo have garnered a ranking together. The pair are an impressive 11-4 on the top doubles court and pace the team with a trio of ranked wins.

SCOUTING LSU

The Tigers have dropped three-straight SEC matches, falling 4-0 to No. 9 Georgia, 7-0 to No. 1 Florida and 4-1 to No. 4 Tennessee. No. 33 Ronnie Hohmann leads the charge for the Bayou Bengals, holding an 8-5 record in dual matches including three ranked victories. In doubles, Gabriel Dias Freire and Vlad Lobak hold a 4-4 mark on the top doubles court.

QUOTES

Steve Denton, Texas A&M Head Coach

On Friday’s match…

“LSU is much improved this year and will be a real test. We know that they typically a tough atmosphere in which to play and our team is looking forward to the opportunity to compete again. A sharp effort will be required if we are able to come out on top tomorrow night.”

FOLLOW THE ACTION

Friday’s match will be streamed here and live scoring will be available here.

Cracked Racquets continues their coverage of SEC Tennis on their CrossCourt Cast available here. UP NEXT Following the trip across the Sabine River, the Aggies return to the Mitchell Tennis Center for their final home matches of the season against Ole Miss and UTRGV on Sunday afternoon. A&M will take on the Rebels at 1 p.m. (CT) followed by a 6 p.m. match up against the Vaqueros. Prior to the match against Ole Miss, Texas A&M will recognize Anish Sriniketh for his contributions to the program over the past two seasons.

