No. 5 Aggies Prepared for Friday Test Against LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 5 Texas A&M women’s tennis begins its season-ending three-match road trip on the bayou, as the Aggies square off with the LSU Tigers Friday afternoon at the LSU Tennis Complex. First serve is slated for noon (CT).

HEAD COACH MARK WEAVER SAID…

“Our team is definitely playing some great tennis through this point in the season. We have had a few great practices here in Baton Rouge and we look forward to another fun and exciting SEC match Friday afternoon. LSU has a very talented team that has been through a fair share of struggles this season that were beyond their control. On paper they are quite a dangerous team, so we need to come out playing sharp and be prepared for a battle.”

FIRST SERVE

The Maroon & White face off with the Bayou Bengals boasting the best record in the Southeastern Conference at 24-1 and the league’s longest regular season win streak with 15 consecutive wins. A&M needs two more wins to clinch a share of its first SEC title since 2013 and needs only three more victories to secure its first outright regular season conference championship since claiming the Southwest Conference throne in 1986. The Aggies are coming off one of the best three-match stretches in program history, sweeping then-No. 7 Georgia and No. 9 Auburn before logging a 6-1 result over Alabama on Senior Day to take sole possession of the top spot in the league.

IN THE RANKINGS

In the most recent ITA Division I Women’s Team Rankings, released on April 6, Texas A&M rose two spots to the No. 5 position nationally. The Aggies achieved their highest ranking since April 22, 2014 and stand as the highest-ranked team in the SEC, with Georgia (No. 11), Auburn (No. 13) and Florida (No. 15) completing the league’s showing in the top-25. In the Tennis Channel/USTA College Tennis Top-25, A&M rose to the No. 5 spot. The most recent individual rankings, released Wednesday, saw A&M’s headline doubles team of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova retain their program-record No. 2 ranking while Carson Branstine and Mary Stoiana rose three spots to No. 45. In singles, Makarova soared to the No. 16 ranking while Branstine came in at No. 21, Stoiana booked a career-best No. 63 mark and Goldsmith appeared at No. 124.

#LOCKEDIN ON LSU

LSU enters Friday’s test with a 4-11 overall record and a 3-7 mark in SEC play, most recently dropping a pair of home matches to Alabama and Auburn. The Tigers are riding a four-match losing skid dating back to their last win over Vanderbilt by a 4-3 margin at home on March 20. Safiya Carrington and Nina Geissler manage the load for LSU at the top two singles spots. The Maroon & White have historically dominated the all-time series with LSU in women’s tennis, leading 31-13 entering Friday afternoon’s meeting.

FOLLOW THE ACTION

Friday’s match will feature live video and live scoring for fans around the world, courtesy of Louisiana State University. Live video is available by clicking here, while live stats are provided to fans here. Any Aggie fans in South Louisiana are invited to attend the match at the LSU Tennis Complex, with free general admission seating available in the main grandstand for all guests.

