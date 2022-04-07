Opposites attract and Texas A&M doubles dominate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The best things in life come in two’s but on the tennis court, playing doubles is a fine art.

“People think that singles you have more responsibility but I think doubles you have more,” said Texas A&M tennis star, Tatiana Makarova. “In singles you are playing by yourself and you know whatever is happening it’s on you but it’s in your control.”

It’s an art Texas A&M’s doubles pair Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith have seemed to master over the last four years.

“I can rely on her and I know that she can rely on me and that’s something that just builds trust with each other,” said Aggie senior, Goldsmith.

Right now, the pair are the second best in the nation, the highest ranked doubles team in A&M program history.

“This is something we have been working towards for a long time… We are really happy for each other,” said Goldsmith.

While they share the same passion, they come from very different places.

Goldsmith is from a couple hours away in Dripping Springs, she said when she came to Aggieland it felt like home.

Makarova is from Moscow. She said coming to the states to play collegiate tennis was never a dream of hers until she got injured and realized just how much she wanted to get an education.

Makarova said she never envisioned herself coming to the South because of the climate difference but when she visited A&M, she loved it.

“I went here for the visit in the fall of 2016 and I loved it and signed right on the visit,” exclaimed Makarova.

Makarova has the third most doubles wins in program history and is the sixth winningest singles player in the A&M record book.

Despite being from opposite ends of the world, Jayci and Tatiana found their second home with Texas A&M tennis.

“We have been playing doubles since my freshman year,” said Goldsmith. “We goof around and are really close on the court.”

As a graduate student, this is Makarova’s last season as an Aggie, she said she wants to be remembered as the teammate who showed up and put in the effort everyday.

“No matter how I feel, if I am injured or if something major happened in my life, I’ll always come out and I am going to compete until the end,” said Makarova.

This year the duo hopes to become All-American’s once again.

