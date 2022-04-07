Rosters Announced for 2022 Aggie Legends Flag Football Game Presented by the City of Bryan

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Nearly 40 former Texas A&M football student-athletes and coaches will return to Kyle Field on April 9 to participate in the Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association’s 2022 Aggie Legends Flag Football Game presented by the City of Bryan.

The Legends Game will take place at halftime of the 2022 Maroon & White Game presented by St. Joseph Health.

Johnny Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, will serve as all-time quarterback for the game. Tank Marshall will be the game’s honorary coach

Team Pickard, the White squad, will be coached by Mike Evans with Ryan Swope and Dat Nguyen serving as assistant coaches. The Maroon team will feature Aggie greats Rocky Bernard, Rod Bernstine, Red Bryant, Matt Bumgardner, Robert Jackson, Johnny Jolly, Jorvorskie Lane, Brandon Leone, Christine Michael, Brandon Mitchell, Keith Mitchell, Spencer Nealy, Sean Porter, Greg Schorp and Tanner Schorp.

Team Crow, the Maroon team, will be coached by Cullen Gillaspia with Tony Jerod-Eddie and Cyrus Gray serving as assistant coaches. The White squad will feature Aggie greats Warren Barhorst, Justin Bass, Dave Coolidge, Blake Kendrick, Nick LaMantia, Ike Liles, Thomas Little, Matt Moore, Ryan O’Bryant, Cole Reinarz and Scott Slater.

