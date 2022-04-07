Suddenlink transitioning to new name, Optimum

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The biggest internet provider in the area is changing names.

Suddenlink is transitioning to a new name called Optimum. Their parent company Altice says the switch is underway so their services all fall under one umbrella. Their services are under the Optimum brand in the Northeast while in states like Texas they’ve operated as Suddenlink.

The company has been mailing out letters to customers about the switch. Optimum is also investing in new fiber service.

Suddenlink is becoming Optimum, and we're putting in the work to reconnect with you. Learn more here: https://t.co/lQiQPvdl1N pic.twitter.com/G9t0Hhd9eK — Suddenlink (@Suddenlink) April 4, 2022

