Texas A&M Hosts No. 21 LSU for Three-Game Series

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team continues its homestand and returns to Southeastern Conference play this weekend when it hosts No. 21 LSU at Davis Diamond for a three-game series beginning Friday at 6 p.m.

The Aggies (23-12, 2-7 SEC) and the Tigers (22-15, 3-6 SEC) will continue the series on Saturday at 2 p.m. before wrapping up at 12 p.m. on Sunday.

PROMOTIONS

Texas A&M Athletics’ 12th Man Centennial Celebration presented by Valero, honoring the birth of the most famous tradition in college sports, continues throughout the 2022 softball season. This Friday, fans are encouraged to stick around postgame for a fireworks show.

Saturday’s contest is highlighted by an A&M hair scrunchie giveaway for the first 250 fans.

On Sunday, kids can run the bases postgame and get autographs from the Aggies. With the purchase of one full-price adult tickets, up to four kids can come to the game for free. To purchase tickets for all three games this weekend, visit 12thMan.com/SoftballTickets.

PARKING General Parking Info (Friday): $5 prior to 6:30 p.m. Lots surrounding Reed Arena will be $10 after 6:30 p.m.

General Parking Info (Saturday): $10

General Parking Info (Sunday): FREE

Texas A&M permit holders may park for free and must show their barcode upon entry all weekend. For TAMU Parking info, click here.

LEADING OFF

A&M is 5-1 since moving All-American Haley Lee to the lead-off spot in the batting order at Georgia on March 27. The Maroon & White has scored 65 runs with the senior at the top of the order, which is 29% of the total runs scored by A&M this season. Over their last six contests, the Aggies are averaging 10.8 runs per game, while Lee has extended her reached base streak to 16-straight and has reached base safely in all but two games this season.

NEED FOR SPEED

In A&M’s victory over the University of Incarnate Word Cardinals on Tuesday, the Aggies swiped nine bases as a team led by freshman Koko Wooley who finished with four. Wooley’s four stolen bags were the most by an Aggie in a single game since Jamie Hinshaw swiped just as many in 2006.

RUNNING AWAY FROM OPPONENTS

Run-rule No. 12 for the Aggies came on Tuesday when they used a five-run sixth inning to take down UIW, 10-2. The Aggies have four run-rules in their last five games. Texas A&M’s seven run-rule victories in its first 11 games this season marked a program record, besting the six run-rule wins in the first 11 outings in 2005 and 2019.

HISTORY WITH THE TIGERS

LSU holds the slim 16-12 series advantage over A&M, while the Aggies are 7-7 in contests at home. Last season, the Maroon & White opened the three-game set in Baton Rouge with a 2-1 win, as Makinzy Herzog tossed six strikeouts in the complete-game effort. The Tigers took the final two contests to win the series.

FOLLOW ALONG

All three games are available for streaming via SEC Network+. Additionally, fans can tune in locally on 97.3 FM or inside the 12th Man Mobile App or follow along with live stats.

