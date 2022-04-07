Advertisement

Treat of the Day: local students compete in Bryan Collegiate Scholastic Chess Tournament

The competition brought together a community of chess players
By Megan Calongne
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over 70 Bryan-College Station students entered the 2022 Bryan Collegiate Scholastic Chess Tournament this year.

Collegiate World Geography teacher Jan Rueschhoff organized the event, and it couldn’t have happened without the gracious volunteers.

The students were able to bond over their love for chess. When they weren’t playing in the tournament, they could be found playing the game with their friends for fun.

70+ bright BCS students entered the 2022 Bryan Collegiate Scholastic Chess Tournament this year, & it seems like they...

Posted by Bryan ISD on Thursday, April 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and President Joe Biden
Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas will send migrants to Washington, D.C., on charter buses
Craig Martin's murderer will now spend life in prison.
Family finds closure after learning who murdered loved one nearly 15 years ago
Washington County house fire
Fire destroys historic Washington County home, community treasure is a total loss
Makayla Kyle Moerbe, 14
Missing Brenham teenager found safe
A rendering of the high-speed train. (Texas Central Partners)
Several Brazos Valley counties say Texas Central Railroad delinquent on 2021 property taxes