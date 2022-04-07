Treat of the Day: local students compete in Bryan Collegiate Scholastic Chess Tournament
The competition brought together a community of chess players
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over 70 Bryan-College Station students entered the 2022 Bryan Collegiate Scholastic Chess Tournament this year.
Collegiate World Geography teacher Jan Rueschhoff organized the event, and it couldn’t have happened without the gracious volunteers.
The students were able to bond over their love for chess. When they weren’t playing in the tournament, they could be found playing the game with their friends for fun.
