Advocates for safe driving notice local distracted driving issue

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, which has advocates working to show the dangers associated with inattention.

Mike Guidry, a program coordinator with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Passenger Safety, works to inform people around the state about the dangers while driving. Thursday he spent time near University Drive, where many people appeared distracted.

“What we saw today was pulling up to a traffic light, as soon as they pull up, that’s when we saw he first thing they do is pull out that cellphone,” Guidry said. “They don’t realize how much time has elapsed while they’re on that phone. Next thing they know, the light’s turned green, but they’re still head down in that phone totally oblivious to their situational awareness.”

Distracted driving can be due to cellphones, passengers in the car, pets, food and anything else people think to do while behind the wheel of a car.

One of the most common types of distractions seen by Guidry was people being on the phone.

“We have Texas A&M University, a lot of our students not only from Texas, but all across the United States. They come here, they’re on their cell phones, they’re either talking on it, doing the Bluetooth or they’re texting and driving,” he said.

Guidry said distracted driving doesn’t mean a person is aggressive, but possibly the opposite. He said they can even act similar to a drunk driver.

“The DWI as well as the distracted driver, when you’re behind them, look identical. They slow down, number one. They’re not maintaining a lane of traffic, but the same time, they can’t maintain the same speed. They’ll speed up and slow down, speed up, slow down,” he said. “You may have cut somebody off, you look up ‘why’s this person honking at me I’m in one lane?’ Well, you weren’t just right there. You moved over to another lane and don’t even realize it.”

In the state of Texas, it is illegal to read, write or send electronic messages while driving. Sixty Texas cities have local distracted driving laws including College Station.

