Aggie Ring Day kicks off Texas A&M’s Family Weekend events

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thousands of Texas A&M students made their way to the Ford Hall of Champions at Kyle Field Thursday to take part in Aggie Ring Day, a tradition dating back to 1889. Ring Day in its present form dates back to 2000.

The Aggie Ring Program is managed by The Association of Former Students, which each year assists more than 15,000 Aggies in receiving their Aggie Rings. To qualify for a ring, students must earn 90 hours of undergraduate coursework or reach predetermined graduate coursework milestones. The most prominent Aggie Ring Days take place in April, September, and November. On this two-day ring day event, 6,509 students will receive their ring for the first time, while others will receive replacement rings and others will be shipped to their owners.

This year’s Ring Day kicks off another celebrated Aggie tradition: Family Weekend.

Family Weekend is back and bigger than ever after being largely virtual for two years due to the pandemic.

There are over 40 events scheduled on campus and around Bryan and College Station for Aggies and their families to enjoy. Family Weekend 2022 events will include: Aggie Ring Day, Family Weekend Yell Practice, Aggie Mom’s Boutique, Family Weekend Tailgate, Dueling Pianos Concert, Aggie Athletic events, and more.

Happy Aggie Ring Day! It's a day every Aggie remembers! Congrats and Gig 'em to the 6,509 Aggies receiving their Rings today and tomorrow! Posted by Texas A&M University on Thursday, April 7, 2022

Scott Walker, Vice President of Communications for the Association of Former Students, says having multiple generations of Aggies back for family weekend feels like multiple holidays rolled into one.

“It’s sort of like it’s Christmas and their birthday, but it’s also a family reunion cause dad’s with them, mom’s with them, grandpa’s with them, their boyfriend’s with them, and the boyfriend’s mom is with them. It’s just a great day, everybody having fun and celebrating the Aggie spirit,” said Walker.

One of Walker’s favorite days is Aggie Ring Day. It’s a tradition he says never gets old.

“I think this is my 28th time to be the voice of Aggie Ring Day and they’re my favorite days of the year,” said Walker. “Everybody so happy. We get to make people happy because they’ve been waiting for this moment since the day they enrolled and some of them since they were little kids and they saw the ring on mom or dad’s hand.”

Walker says what may seem like just a ring, is much more significant and has a deeper meaning. He says it’s a bond, one that unites Aggies all over the world.

“It’s so many connections in the Aggie network,” said Walker. “Even if I don’t know them, even if today is the first time I ever laid eyes on them they’re not strangers right? They’re old friends that I just met because we have a shared culture and shared experiences and traditions including the Aggie ring.”

Aggie Ring Day will continue Friday as more than 3,000 more students pick up their rings from the Ford Hall of Champions at Kyle Field.

