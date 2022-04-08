Aggies Wrap Up Spring Slate Saturday at Ellis Field

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies wrap up the spring soccer slate Saturday when they host the ULM Warhawks in a 6 pm exhibition match on Ellis Field.

This spring, the Maroon & White have yielded just one goal in 390 minutes of action, outscoring opponents 19-1. Most recently, the Aggies dispatched of the Texas State Bobcats, 3-0. In San Marcos.

Laney Carroll leads a diverse offensive attack, which has seen 12 different players score goals in 390 minutes. Carroll has four goals on the season while Vanderbilt-transfer Quinn Cornog has chipped in with three goals.Fans have an opportunity to watch the entire squad slated to participate this fall with 17 returning letter winners and all five newcomers enrolling in January to take part in the spring practice sessions. The roster includes Mia Pante who has returned from qualifying for the FIFA Women’s U20 World Cup with the Canada National Team last month.

ULM returns leading goal-scorer Courtney Marten from last season. She tallied 14 goals in just 748 minutes, averaging one goal every 53 minutes of play. The Warhawks also welcome back starting netminder Hailey Hillock who posted a 10-5-1 record with a 1.24 goals-against average and three shutouts.

The Aggies and Warhawks have never faced off on the soccer pitch. They were slated to play a spring exhibition match in 2021 as part of the elongated 2020 campaign, but the match was bagged due to COVID issues.

Admission to the match is free, but general parking in lots around the athletics facilities on Saturday is $10. Texas A&M permit holders may park for free and must show their barcode upon entry all weekend.

This marks the last of five spring playing dates for the Aggies.

