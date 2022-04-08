Advertisement

Brazos Valley Food Bank raises over $100,000 at annual fundraiser

(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Food Bank raised $105,000 on Thursday night at their fourth annual Mingle for Meals event.

The event included 15 speakers sharing stories of the ways the food bank has impacted someone in the area. Speakers included KBTX’s Shel Winkley and Max Crawford.

Theresa Mangapora, the BVFB executive director, said thanks to sponsors, they are able to contribute every cent donated back to the community and food bank.

“The funds will be unrestricted, so that means we use them where most needed. Most of the money we raise tonight will actually go towards our services, so we are very grateful for that,” she said.

The event was sponsored by Stylecraft Builders and held at the Hilton Hotel and Conference Center in College Station. This was the first year back since going virtual in 2021. Mangapora said they only reached about half their goal when the event was virtual.

If you didn’t make the event, you can donate to the food bank anytime on their website.

