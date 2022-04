BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kemp-Carver Elementary in Bryan ISD celebrated someone special!

Cub custodian Ben Macias-Lopez, know as “Mr. Ben,” is seen as a superhero to students and coworkers alike. In honor of his 80th birthday, his friends at the school put up superhero decorations and celebrated with cake.

Kemp-Carver Elementary in Bryan ISD went all out to celebrate their 80-year-old superhero! Cub Custodian Ben... Posted by Bryan ISD on Thursday, April 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.