Calvert ISD Superintendent on the school’s exciting future

The school is set to be finished in 13 months
By Megan Calongne
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Calvert ISD kicked off the process of building their new school with a ground breaking ceremony. Calvert ISD Superintendent Thyrun Hurst joined First News at Four to talk about the long awaited project.

The current school building is over a century old with dilapidating walls and non-functioning science labs.

Hurst explained that for the past year and a half or so they decided to run a firm proposal to build a new school. In May of 2021, the community came out and voted, and from there a $10 million bond was passed to build the new school. For about the last six months the school has been in the planning phase.

After watching the groundbreaking occur, Hurst described it as an “awesome experience to work with great people and so many people that had the same vision.”

The school will have new up-to-date learning spaces including computer labs and science labs.

“We hope that this school will become the centerpiece of the community and start bridging a lot of the divides and gaps that exist within our community,” said Hurst.

The project is set to be completed in about 13 months.

