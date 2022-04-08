Advertisement

Claunch delivers in the clutch as Aggies take series opener over Kentucky

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Troy Claunch drove in all three runs for Texas A&M on Thursday night against Kentucky including a walk-off solo homerun in the 11th inning as the Aggies won the series opener against the Wildcats 3-2.

Claunch’s homerun was the first on the season for the A&M cleanup hitter.

Troy had an RBI single in the 4th to cut Kentucky’s early lead to 2-1, then delivered another RBI single in the 6th to tie it at 2.

Kentucky brought on relief pitcher Sean Harney to keep the A&M bats in check and after giving up the Claunch single that tied the game, Harney went onto strike out 8 over the next 5 innings, but Claunch got to the right hander to lead off the 11th and win it for the Aggies.

It was a pitchers duel across the board as both staffs combined to strike out 29 batters with A&M leading the way with 15. Jacob Palisch picked up the win on the bump.

Texas A&M and Kentucky will play game two of their 3 game series on Friday night at 6:30 back at Olsen Field.

