Downtown Bryan Street and Art Fair coming this weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Downtown Bryan is hosting its annual Street and Art Fair on Saturday, April 9, just in time for A&M’s Family Weekend. The free event is open to everyone and will take place on W. 26th Street between Main Street and Parker Avenue. It will go on almost all day from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Abigail Noel, Destination Bryan’s PR & Communications Manager, joined First News at Four to discuss this event’s exciting return.

Over 40 regional and international artists and craftsmen will exhibit paintings, jewelry, pottery and more.

The highlight of the day will be mural artist, Anat Ronen, from Houston. Ronen will create an interactive 3D mural in the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church parking lot off 26th Street. Viewers can observe her bringing the mural to life and then have the opportunity to take photos with the 3D mural.

In addition to live art demonstrations, there will be steamroller printmaking in the alley located next to The Village Cafe, live music at the Acoustic Cafe in front of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, live performances and educational demonstrations on the Educational Stage in front of Corner of Time Antiques, and free kids craft activities.

