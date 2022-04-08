Easter celebration returns to the Bush Library in College Station this weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The annual Easter Celebration at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum is back.

The George Bush Presidential Library & Museum, along with the College Station Police Department, will hold the annual Easter Celebration Saturday. Events kick off at 9:00 a.m. and are set to conclude at noon.

Activities include games, face painting, an egg hunt, kite flying, complimentary refreshments and photos with the Easter Bunny. Specially designed wooden White House-style Easter eggs are given to the children. Thanks to the College Station WalMart, a boy’s and a girl’s bicycle and helmet will be awarded in each of the three age categories: 3 and under, 4-5 and 6-7.

The event will have an impact on traffic around the museum. Officials say Barbara Bush Drive will be closed to traffic starting at 8:30 a.m. and during the event. Participants should access the museum via Research Parkway. Free parking will be available in the museum parking lot (PA 43) and Bush School lot (PA 111), and in the gravel Fan Field lot on Research Parkway. Handicapped parking will be available in the museum parking lot (PA 41). For more information visit Bush41.org or call 979-691-4014.

This free event will be available for children ages 7 and under. For more information visit this website or call 979-691-4014.

