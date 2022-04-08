Advertisement

Easter celebration returns to the Bush Library in College Station this weekend

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The annual Easter Celebration at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum is back.

The George Bush Presidential Library & Museum, along with the College Station Police Department, will hold the annual Easter Celebration Saturday. Events kick off at 9:00 a.m. and are set to conclude at noon.

Activities include games, face painting, an egg hunt, kite flying, complimentary refreshments and photos with the Easter Bunny. Specially designed wooden White House-style Easter eggs are given to the children. Thanks to the College Station WalMart, a boy’s and a girl’s bicycle and helmet will be awarded in each of the three age categories: 3 and under, 4-5 and 6-7.

The event will have an impact on traffic around the museum. Officials say Barbara Bush Drive will be closed to traffic starting at 8:30 a.m. and during the event. Participants should access the museum via Research Parkway. Free parking will be available in the museum parking lot (PA 43) and Bush School lot (PA 111), and in the gravel Fan Field lot on Research Parkway. Handicapped parking will be available in the museum parking lot (PA 41). For more information visit Bush41.org or call 979-691-4014.

This free event will be available for children ages 7 and under. For more information visit this website or call 979-691-4014.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and President Joe Biden
Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas will send migrants to Washington, D.C., on charter buses
Craig Martin's murderer will now spend life in prison.
Family finds closure after learning who murdered loved one nearly 15 years ago
Washington County house fire
Fire destroys historic Washington County home, community treasure is a total loss
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
A rendering of the high-speed train. (Texas Central Partners)
Several Brazos Valley counties say Texas Central Railroad delinquent on 2021 property taxes

Latest News

"Buy a shirt and help us uplift our community through visual culture," said I Heart Bryan...
I Heart Bryan pop-up shop now open in Downtown Bryan
Aggie Ring Day
Aggie Ring Day kicks off Texas A&M’s Family Weekend events
Advocates for safe driving notice local distracted driving issue
Brazos Valley Food Bank raises over $100,000 at annual fundraiser