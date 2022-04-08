Governor Abbott’s surprising new immigration plan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott made headlines after announcing he plans to bus migrants to Washington, D.C.

Ross Ramsey, executive editor and co-founder of the Texas Tribune, joined First News at Four to discuss the feasibility of Abbott’s plan and what brought it on.

Abbott’s announcement comes after the Biden Administration decided to call an end to Title 42.

“[Title 42] is a pandemic policy that says when people come to the border you can make them remain in Mexico until you’ve processed them instead of bringing them into this country,” explained Ramsey.

Once this policy ends, the feds and the state expect that more people will cross the border, causing Abbott’s new proposal.

Abbott later clarified that only the migrants who volunteer will be sent to Washington, although “it initially sounded like he was just going to take all of them up there,” said Ramsey.

Some have supported this idea, while others have called it ridiculous or even a gimmick due to its timing near the midterm elections. Ramsey sees the validity in all of these responses.

“You know it is a political year. The governor has been making a big political matter of this. In fact, his campaign started fundraising off this idea that he proposed yesterday within 24 hours,” said Ramsey explaining the political angle.

But, he also admits there is a problem at the border.

“The federal government’s inability to sort of figure out a border and immigration policy that they can then enforce has been a problem for decades and now its sort of come to fruition,” Ramsey explained.

While he thinks the governor is responding to a real problem, Ramsey points out that the state doesn’t have a lot of authority in international affairs. The state can’t enforce immigration law, so a lot of the arrests of migrants have been for trespassing.

Ramsey admits that the issue is complicated and it is yet to be seen “whether this really does anything for the border policy, or if it’s just politics.”

