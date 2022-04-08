I Heart Bryan pop-up shop now open in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The non-profit organization that works to bring the community together through unity and love is now offering up merchandise for sale for those who want to show support.

I Heart Bryan hosted a ribbon-cutting for its new pop-up shop Thursday now at the Savage Diva boutique shop in downtown Bryan.

For sale are t-shirts with the I Heart Bryan logo, t-shirts with a new design, stickers, and koozies.

“I’m happy that God brought me these people to help share the vision, the message, the visual, and the merchandise,” said founder Fabi Payton.

Savage Diva is located at 108 N. Bryan Avenue and is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

I Heart Bryan and its programs.

