‘I Heart Mac & Cheese’ reopens after closing earlier this year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - I Heart Mac & Cheese at Jones Crossing has officially reopened its doors after abruptly closing in February.

A representative with the restaurant told KBTX that the restaurant closed due to financial issues with the previous franchise owner and now corporate will operate the restaurant. The representative said corporate decided to reopen the Jones Crossing location because of the restaurant’s location and high sales.

The Jones Crossing location is the only I Heart Mac & Cheese in College Station that’s open but a second location will possibly open in the future. As of now, the representative said the Century Square location would be ideal to reopen but isn’t guaranteed.

I Heart Mac & Cheese at Jones Crossing is open Monday to Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

