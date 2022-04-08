Kent Moore Cabinets shooting survivor Nathan Whited reflects on tragedy and recovery one year later

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Kent Moore Cabinets shooting happened one year ago, Friday, and for survivor Nathan Whited it brings a lot of emotions to the surface.

Whited was shot multiple times when he tried to intervene when an employee opened fire on his coworkers, leaving one dead and six injured. As a result, he’s received around 33 surgeries, so many that he says he lost count.

Within a year he’s made a remarkable recovery, but Whited still has a ways to go before he’ll be able to return to work at Kent Moore Cabinets. If you follow the steps of Nathan Whited, you’ll see someone who’s a walking miracle.

“It’s been a little difficult but it’s been a lot better. A lot more positive attitudes. Not people walking in a room and feeling pain or seeing pain in their eyes or anything like that, it’s more of joy,” said Whited.

One year ago it was unclear if he’d make it, but now he’s walking up to an hour at time, something many didn’t think would be possible. He said he’s constantly pushing himself and hopes to get back to running.

“I just started which yes that’s what I want to do,” he said.

KBTX caught up with Whited and his mother, Lenita Whited for their daily walk. Afterwards, they’re heading to Kent Moore Cabinets for a memorial program to honor coworker Timothy Smith, who died in the attack, and his widow Skyla.

“I feel like [Skyla’s] trying to handle it to the best of her ability. I know it’s got to be hard and my heart goes out to her a lot and her family. Today is a good day but yet a very sad day,” said Lenita Whited.

The Whiteds are appreciative of all the prayers and encouragement they’ve received in the past year.

“I am so blessed, as I’ve said before that he’s here walking and talking and I’m glad of the he progress that he has made. He still has a road to travel but it’s always looking positive,” said Lenita Whited.

Nathan’s wounds are still healing and it’s likely he’ll have to undergo more surgeries.

“With my arm I’m going to have to work around it. But I ‘m still ready to go back to work, I’m motivating myself. I’m not trying to look at the the downside of it, I’m trying to look at the upside of it,” he said.

While he doesn’t have a firm time frame for when he’ll be able to return to work, Nathan meets with his specialist next Thursday to see what’s next in his healing process.

Today marks one year since a mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets.

