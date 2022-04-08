Advertisement

Navasota police chief reassigned while seeking new job opportunities

Chief of Police Shawn Myatt will transition to a full-time Assistant City Manager position as he seeks employment outside the City of Navasota
Navasota Chief of Police Shawn Myatt
Navasota Chief of Police Shawn Myatt(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Apr. 8, 2022
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota Chief of Police Shawn Myatt will be transitioning to a full-time assistant city manager position and leaving the city’s police department on Monday. Myatt currently serves in a dual capacity as the Assistant City Manager and Chief of Police.

City Manager Jason Weeks announced the decision to reassign Myatt’s responsibilities on Friday. Weeks says Myatt informed the city in March that he is looking for another job.

On Monday, April 11, Lt. Michael Mize will be formally sworn in as Interim Chief of Police as the city conducts a search for a permanent chief.

In a press release, the city said the position would be posted soon and that a nationwide search would be conducted.

“The City of Navasota is grateful for Myatt’s years of service as the Chief of Police and commitment to providing law enforcement protection to the citizens of Navasota,” the release stated.

The city says applicants should expect to engage with interview panels including city leaders, Navasota police officers, business owners, residents, and neighboring law enforcement agency chiefs.

The City of Navasota says they welcome Interim Chief of Police Mike Mize to his new role during the transition period.

