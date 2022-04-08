Remembering those who lost their lives to COVID-19 in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The community and health organizations came out to honor those who lost the battle to COVID-19 in the Brazos Valley on Friday. White flags to commemorate the hundreds of lives lost stand in front of the Brazos County Health District.

Ninfa Peña-Purcell, Research scientist at the Texas A&M Health Center for Population Health and Aging, said that over two years of COVID-19 has put a strain on the Brazos Valley. In total, there have been 962 deaths in the Brazos Valley area.

“We want to honor. More than anything...The lives lost due to COVID-19, ″ Purcell said.

Flags are going out for our COVID-19 Memorial and Vaccination Clinic tomorrow. Come by Saturday, April 9 from 10-2 to honor those we’ve lost to COVID-19 and get a free COVID-19 vaccine. pic.twitter.com/RuJ8aiKTkm — Brazos County Health District (@BrazosCoHD) April 8, 2022

Purcell said she got the idea of placing white flags from other communities.

“This is an opportunity for the community to come together and make a statement. Also, I think this is an opportunity for others to have a voice and tell folks they aren’t forgotten,” said Purcell.

Anton Soriano, graduate research assistant at the Texas A&M Health Center for Population Health and Aging, said this COVID-19 memorial is a voice of solidarity.

“This is really special and important. You get to see the visual representation of how many people have lost their lives to COVID-19,″ Soriano said. “We have a lot of volunteers across A&M and the school of public health. It’s really great that we are having so many people from A&M come and help us out with this COVID-19 memorial.”

Purcell encourages people from all over to take the time to come by Brazos County Health District Saturday for their planned events.

On April 9, personnel from CPHA will be available to talk with the community on information regarding COVID-19 vaccinations. Personnel from the Brazos County Health District will have a mobile unit offering COVID-19 vaccinations on-site.

In addition, the community will have the opportunity to honor friends and family lost to COVID-19 by tying a blue ribbon with the individual’s name to the flag.

