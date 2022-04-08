Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Navasota High students bring home awards from StateSkills USA Conference

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota High School students competed in the StateSkills USA Conference in Corpus Christi and came back with plenty of awards.

The students participated in the job exhibit portion of the conference, which works to serve teacher, high school and college students who are preparing for careers in technical, skilled and service occupations.

They received three best of show awards, and Ashley Bautista was named state champion! She’ll be competing for the Photography National Title in June, representing the state of Texas.

Congratulations to our Navasota High School students that competed and placed at State Skills USA this past weekend. This is Navasota ISD! #LearningLeadingSucceeding #WeAreNavasota #ChampionsLiveHere

Posted by Navasota ISD on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Suddenlink is transitioning to a new name called Optimum. Their parent company Altice says the...
Suddenlink transitioning to new name, Optimum
Craig Martin's murderer will now spend life in prison.
Family finds closure after learning who murdered loved one nearly 15 years ago
Northbound Highway 6 lanes reopen
A rendering of the high-speed train. (Texas Central Partners)
Several Brazos Valley counties say Texas Central Railroad delinquent on 2021 property taxes

Latest News

Treat of the Day: local students compete in Bryan Collegiate Scholastic Chess Tournament
Treat of the Day: A&M announces new Head Yell Leader
Treat of the Day: CSISD student wins art contest
treat of the day
Treat of the Day: Navasota High School Photography Team wins big at Skills USA State Conference