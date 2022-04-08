Treat of the Day: Navasota High students bring home awards from StateSkills USA Conference

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota High School students competed in the StateSkills USA Conference in Corpus Christi and came back with plenty of awards.

The students participated in the job exhibit portion of the conference, which works to serve teacher, high school and college students who are preparing for careers in technical, skilled and service occupations.

They received three best of show awards, and Ashley Bautista was named state champion! She’ll be competing for the Photography National Title in June, representing the state of Texas.

Congratulations to our Navasota High School students that competed and placed at State Skills USA this past weekend. This is Navasota ISD! #LearningLeadingSucceeding #WeAreNavasota #ChampionsLiveHere Posted by Navasota ISD on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

