Weekend Gardner: Enjoy the wine and wildflowers of the Brazos Valley

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The wildflowers are abundant across Texas during the spring, and not only can you see the beautiful, colorful flowers at the Leach Teaching Gardens on Texas A&M’s campus, but you can also see the flowers across the Brazos Valley by visiting local wineries on the Texas Bluebonnet Wine Trail.

The Texas Bluebonnet Wine Trail is located between I-45 and U.S. Highway 290, and reaches from northwest Houston through Bryan-College Station to areas like Navasota and Brenham, according to Andreea Botezatu, Texas A&M Assistant Professor and Extension Enology Specialist.

“You get the opportunity to really experience what this area of Texas has to offer in terms of wine, everything from fruity wine at Perrine Vineyards here in College Station to the classics like Sagrantino at Messina Hof,” said Botezatu.

Included in this wine trail are seven wineries, click here to learn about each winery.

Starting May 1-31, the trail will feature a passport event. Tickets are $35 each or $54 for a couple. According to the Texas Bluebonnet Wine Trail, the passport will give you three wine tastings at the wineries.

Tickets to this event must be purchased online, click here to purchase your ticket.

While enjoying the trail, you will also see lots of different wildflowers. Jayla Fry with Texas A&M Agrilife recommends using a wildflower guide to help you learn more about the different kinds of flowers the Lonestar State has to offer.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.