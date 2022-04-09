3rd annual Von’s Vision Gig’em Gala was another big success

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Von Miller has made an impact on the football field dating back to his high school days at DeSoto High School. His talent allowed him to play college football at Texas A&M and now the two time super bowl champion is making an impact off the field.

Ten years ago Miller established Von’s Vision Fondation to provide assistance to in-need students who are dealing with vision problems. “I wanted to start something that was me. I wanted to start something that I dealt with personally,” Miller said. “I’ve had eye problems and eyeglasses problems my whole entire life and I was just sitting at the house one day signing autographs, I took my glasses off and I was like man I’m going to start Von’s Vision. I’m going to give back contacts, glasses, lasik surgery, pretty much anything to do with eyes back to children in need.”

Friday night at Miramont Country Club Von hosted his 3rd annual Gig’em Gala to raise money for his foundation.

Those in attendance got a chance to not only rub elbows with the two time Superbowl champion, but also mingle with some other Aggie football players like Mike Evans and Trayveon Williams.

Proceeds from the event will specifically support Von’s Vision’s outreach programs on the Texas A&M campus.

Since its inception, Von’s Vision has gifted over $5.1 million in eye care and fashionable eyewear to students in need across the country.

