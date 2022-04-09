Advertisement

3rd annual Von’s Vision Gig’em Gala was another big success

Von Miller at 2022 Von's Vision Gala at Miramont County Club
Von Miller at 2022 Von's Vision Gala at Miramont County Club(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Von Miller has made an impact on the football field dating back to his high school days at DeSoto High School. His talent allowed him to play college football at Texas A&M and now the two time super bowl champion is making an impact off the field.

Ten years ago Miller established Von’s Vision Fondation to provide assistance to in-need students who are dealing with vision problems. “I wanted to start something that was me. I wanted to start something that I dealt with personally,” Miller said. “I’ve had eye problems and eyeglasses problems my whole entire life and I was just sitting at the house one day signing autographs, I took my glasses off and I was like man I’m going to start Von’s Vision. I’m going to give back contacts, glasses, lasik surgery, pretty much anything to do with eyes back to children in need.”

Friday night at Miramont Country Club Von hosted his 3rd annual Gig’em Gala to raise money for his foundation.

Those in attendance got a chance to not only rub elbows with the two time Superbowl champion, but also mingle with some other Aggie football players like Mike Evans and Trayveon Williams.

Proceeds from the event will specifically support Von’s Vision’s outreach programs on the Texas A&M campus.

Since its inception, Von’s Vision has gifted over $5.1 million in eye care and fashionable eyewear to students in need across the country.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Suddenlink is transitioning to a new name called Optimum. Their parent company Altice says the...
Suddenlink transitioning to new name, Optimum
Craig Martin's murderer will now spend life in prison.
Family finds closure after learning who murdered loved one nearly 15 years ago
Northbound Highway 6 lanes reopen
A rendering of the high-speed train. (Texas Central Partners)
Several Brazos Valley counties say Texas Central Railroad delinquent on 2021 property taxes

Latest News

Texas A&M Tennis
No. 24 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Sweeps LSU
The College Station softball team huddles up during a home game against Brenham.
College Station softball holds off Brenham 7-5
A&M Hosts Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club
No. 5 Texas A&M storms past LSU on the road