Aggies drop game two of series against Kentucky

By John Wilson
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team lost the middle game of their three game series with Kentucky 7-3 Friday night at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The Aggies are now 18-12 on the season and 5-6 in SEC play.

Daniel Harris led the Wildcats going 3-5 with two RBI. Jack Moss and Ryan Targac each had an RBI for the Aggies.

The rubber game of the series will be played Saturday afternoon at 3:00. It will be televised on the SEC Network. Micah Dallas is scheduled to start on the mound for the Aggies.

