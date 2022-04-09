Aggies Edged by No. 21 LSU in Series Opener, 2-1

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (23-13, 2-8 SEC) was unable to combat a two-run seventh-inning rally by No. 21 LSU (23-15, 4-6 SEC) and ultimately dropped the first of the three-game series, 2-1, on Friday night at Davis Diamond.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

vs. No. 21 LSU – L, 2-1

Makinzy Herzog: 1-for-1, R, 2 BB

Katie Dack: 1-for-3, RBI

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

vs. No. 21 LSU – L, 2-1

Makinzy Herzog: 6.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

Emiley Kennedy: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

vs. No. 21 LSU – L, 2-1

Makinzy Herzog drew a walk in the bottom of the second, becoming the first baserunner for either team. A wild pitch moved her into scoring position, before an RBI single sent up the middle by Katie Dack drove Herzog home to get the Aggies on the board.

Herzog went to work in the circle, striking out three, before the Tigers leveled the score with a solo homer in the top of the seventh. After a double in the next at-bat, Emiley Kennedy stepped into the circle in relief, as LSU jumped in front, 2-1, with an RBI single.

Herzog continued to work, dropping a lead-off single to centerfield in the home half of the seventh, but the Tigers escaped without any damage to secure the win.

WHAT THEY SAID

Head coach Jo EvansOn the team’s performance tonight…”I thought we played well. When you look at other games we’ve dropped, there’s been an error or an area that we’ve not been sharp in. Tonight, I thought our pitchers threw well. We were in the situation we wanted to be in, in terms of the seventh inning, we already got through the tough meat of LSU’s order. Everything we wanted was right there and we couldn’t finish.”

On tonight’s message to the team…”The one thing I told our team was that it was a really good softball game. It was a well-played softball game and what LSU did was step up and get some timely hits when it really mattered in the end, and we didn’t do that. What I don’t want is our team to feel sorry for ourselves or to blame something or somebody – it was a hard-fought game and we expect to be on the winning side of that. This is all part of the maturation process, and I thought our kids played really solid tonight.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to Davis Diamond tomorrow at 2 p.m. for the second of the three-game series against LSU.

Tickets for the series are available for purchase at 12thMan.com/SoftballTickets.

