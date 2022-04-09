Advertisement

College Station softball holds off Brenham 7-5

The College Station softball team huddles up during a home game against Brenham.
The College Station softball team huddles up during a home game against Brenham.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station softball team beat Brenham 7-5 at Cougar Field on Friday night.

The Lady Cougars scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning to break the 5-5 tie ball game and pull away for the win. Bryce Clendenin led College Station going 3 for 4 at-bats with 3 RBI.

After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning, Summer Scarmardo had an RBI triple to bring her sister, Sage, home, and then Clendenin batted Summer home to tie things up at 2-2. Brenham retook the lead in the 3rd inning on a Cortney Ragnes RBI. College Station held on to a 5-3 lead heading into the 6th inning before the Cubbettes tied things up again.

College Station moves to 6-7 in District 19-5A action. Brenham falls to 7-5.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Suddenlink is transitioning to a new name called Optimum. Their parent company Altice says the...
Suddenlink transitioning to new name, Optimum
Craig Martin's murderer will now spend life in prison.
Family finds closure after learning who murdered loved one nearly 15 years ago
Northbound Highway 6 lanes reopen
A rendering of the high-speed train. (Texas Central Partners)
Several Brazos Valley counties say Texas Central Railroad delinquent on 2021 property taxes

Latest News

Texas A&M Tennis
No. 24 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Sweeps LSU
Von Miller at 2022 Von's Vision Gala at Miramont County Club
3rd annual Von’s Vision Gig’em Gala was another big success
A&M Hosts Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club
No. 5 Texas A&M storms past LSU on the road