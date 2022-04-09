College Station softball holds off Brenham 7-5

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station softball team beat Brenham 7-5 at Cougar Field on Friday night.

The Lady Cougars scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning to break the 5-5 tie ball game and pull away for the win. Bryce Clendenin led College Station going 3 for 4 at-bats with 3 RBI.

After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning, Summer Scarmardo had an RBI triple to bring her sister, Sage, home, and then Clendenin batted Summer home to tie things up at 2-2. Brenham retook the lead in the 3rd inning on a Cortney Ragnes RBI. College Station held on to a 5-3 lead heading into the 6th inning before the Cubbettes tied things up again.

College Station moves to 6-7 in District 19-5A action. Brenham falls to 7-5.

