Community members gather to remember Tim Smith, all Kent Moore Cabinets victims on one year anniversary of shooting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s been an ongoing journey of healing for the Kent Moore Cabinets team and the family of Tim Smith. On Friday, Tim Smith’s co-workers and his family gathered at the company’s headquarters to honor his life, which was taken during a mass shooting last year.

Kent Moore Cabinets President Casey Moore said he still struggles to process Smith’s death. Yet, he continues to remember who Smith was.

“Tim served God and his church family faithfully,” Moore said. “He lived his faith humbly and was willing to serve God in any capacity he was needed.”

Along with Moore, Smith’s father-in-law, Victor Becerra, and mother, Susan Smith, reflected on his life. Becerra described his son-in-law as a great talent and a genius. Susan Smith said her son had a passion for life and his family, which included a wife and three children.

The Kent Moore Cabinets team and his family also unveiled the Tim Smith Memorial Grove. It’s an area at the company’s headquarters dedicated to seeking peace and healing.

“We have a place we can come remember Tim, reflect on past and future challenges and just spend time in God’s beautiful creation,” Moore said.

Even though Smith lost his life, his mother knows he’ll continue to give through the memorial grove.

“Tim would absolutely love this place, and he would love this place for each and every one of us to remind us to take some time for peaceful rest,” Susan said.

Susan believes healing will happen pieces at a time, but her son’s legacy will be visible in those pieces for years to come.

