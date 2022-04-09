Families enjoy College Station Easter Celebration after two year break

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Easter Events are in full swing, and many families started their weekend at the 41st annual Easter Celebration at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. The event is hosted by the library and museum as well as the College Station Police Department.

It was the first time in two years that the event was held due to COVID-19. The event featured an Easter egg hunt, face painting, carnival games, and giveaways.

Tristen Lopez, CSPD’s public information officer, said the Easter Celebration is always one of the department’s signature events. Along with providing families with fun activities, Lopez believes events like this are important to bring the community and law enforcement together.

“It’s just the opportunity to engage with people and interact with people,” Lopez said. “Kids will come up to you and want to high-five you and want to take pictures with you just cause they like police officers and firemen. They just wanna take those pictures, and they may ask you for a badge sticker. It’s just interacting with people and getting people to see that we’re members of the community too.”

