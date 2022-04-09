Advertisement

King Ranch Saddle Shop finds permanent home in Century Square

(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION , Texas (KBTX) - King Ranch Saddle Shop is now permanent in College Station after four years of pop-up shops in Century Square.

The new location is still in Century Square, just a few doors down from the former temporary location.

Store manager Cassidy Lovett said people who visited Friday are excited for the store to have its own spot.

“I think everyone’s just really excited because we’re open again. We were closed for a few months, and I know people were looking for us and they couldn’t find us. Now we’re open again and so people are coming in like ‘okay good, you didn’t leave,’” she said.

Lovett said they’re also very excited about the location that includes a mural of the King Ranch quarter horses and a running “W” countertop. This is new from the old location and Lovett said they want everyone to enjoy the experience.

“This is our permanent home in College Station, so it’s really exciting. We’re excited to invest in the community a little bit more. It’s the same old King Ranch, just a little bit of a new space and a little bit more elevated,” she said.

This grand re-opening comes just in time for Ring Day and Family Weekend at Texas A&M. Lovett said they hope to celebrate all weekend with everyone in town. King Ranch will have drinks and custom detailing through the weekend to celebrate the new location.

