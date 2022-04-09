Maroon team beats White team 30-24 in annual Spring Scrimmage

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Football’s “Maroon” team beat the “White” team 30-24 at Kyle Field Saturday afternoon to wrap up spring practices.

Team White led 24-20 in the 3rd quarter, before defensive back Avery Hughes had a pick-six to give the Maroon team the lead for good. Hughes was named the game MVP after having two interceptions (the pick-six from Blake Bost, and one from Haynes King) plus a fumble recovery.

The three-man quarterback battle was on full display during the scrimmage open to fans. King, who started the beginning of the 2021 season before going down with an injury, played for the Maroon team, and LSU transfer Max Johnson and true freshman Conner Weigman both split reps on the Maroon and White teams. King scored a touchdown on a quarterback keeper for 20 yards. Johnson threw for 2 touchdowns (one to Ainias Smith for 13 yards, and one to Jalen Preston for 40 yards). Weigman added a score, on a touchdown toss to Yulkeith Brown for 32 yards.

Running back Earnest Crownover scored a touchdown on the ground. Caden Davis booted field goals from 41 yards, 25 yards, and a 52-yarder in the 4th quarter. Randy Bonds added a field goal from 37 yards.

With Spring practices in the books, Texas A&M can now look ahead to the start of the 2022 season, which kicks off September 3rd against Sam Houston at Kyle Field.

