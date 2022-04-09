No. 24 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Sweeps LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 24 Texas A&M men’s tennis team swept LSU, 7-0, at the LSU Tennis Complex Friday evening. The Aggies improved to 19-10 on the season and 6-3 in league play while the Tigers fell to 13-9 this spring and 3-7 in conference matches.

“Any time you win 7-0 on the road in the SEC you have had a great day,” Texas A&M head coach Steve Denton said. “I thought our team handled the horrendously windy conditions early in the match to gain the upper hand. On almost every court we won the majority of the big points which was very encouraging to see. We need to rest up, get back home tomorrow and do a bit of prep work Saturday afternoon to prepare for a tough Ole Miss team on Sunday afternoon.”

The Aggies opened the match with a pair of 7-5 doubles victories to earn the 1-0 advantage. LSU’s Gabriel Dias Freire and Kent Hunter bested A&M’s Pierce Rollins and Giulio Perego, 6-4, on the middle court. Austin Abbrat and Stefan Storch posted A&M’s first doubles win over Ben Koch and Nick Watson before the point was clinched by No. 61 Noah Schachter and Kenner Taylor over Vlad Lobak and Ronald Hohmann.

In singles action, A&M maintained the momentum by winning five of six first sets. Sophomore Raphael Perot doubled the Aggie lead with a 6-2, 6-0 victory on court two over Lobak. The win was Perot’s third straight and moved him to 16-10 this year.

Freshman Luke Casper put the third point on the board for the Aggies, winning 6-3, 6-3 against Boris Kozov on court six. With the win, Casper moved to a team-best 14-3 in dual matches and 7-2 in SEC matches.

Sophomore Matthis Ross clinched the win for A&M as he defeated Joao Graca 6-3, 7-6(4) on court five. Ross won his second-straight match to improve to 10-10 in dual matches and recorded his first clinch victory in the Maroon & White.

After the match was clinched, A&M’s Guido Marson, Giulio Perego and Noah Schachter rattled off wins to secure the sweep. No. 104 Marson defeated Kent Hunter in straight sets followed by Perego’s three-set win against Dias Freire. No. 80 Schachter bested No. 33 Hohmann to earn his team-leading sixth ranked win of the year.

UP NEXT Following the trip across the Sabine River, the Aggies return to the Mitchell Tennis Center for their final home matches of the season against Ole Miss and UTRGV on Sunday afternoon. A&M will take on the Rebels at 1 p.m. (CT) followed by a 6 p.m. match up against the Vaqueros. Prior to the match against Ole Miss, Texas A&M will recognize Anish Sriniketh for his contributions to the program over the past two seasons.

Texas A&M vs LSU

Apr 08, 2022 at LSU Tennis Complex

#24 Texas A&M 7, #38 LSU 0

Singles competition

1. #80 Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. #33 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) 7-5, 6-7, 1-0 (10-6)

2. Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Vlad Lobak (LSU) 6-1, 6-0

3. #104 Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Kent Hunter (LSU) 6-4, 6-4

4. Giulio Perego (TAMU) def. Gabriel Diaz Freire (LSU) 2-6, 6-4, 6-2

5. Matthis Ross (TAMU) def. Joao Graca (LSU) 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)

6. Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Boris Kozlov (LSU) 6-3, 6-3

Doubles competition

1. #61 Noah Schachter/Kenner Taylor (TAMU) def. Vlad Lobak/Ronald Hohmann (LSU) 7-5

2. Gabriel Diaz Freire/Kent Hunter (LSU) def. Pierce Rollins/Giulio Perego (TAMU) 6-4

3. Austin Abbrat/Stefan Storch (TAMU) def. Ben Koch/Nick Watson (LSU) 7-5

Match Notes:

Texas A&M 19-10 (6-3 SEC); National ranking #24

LSU 13-9 (3-7 SEC); National ranking #38

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (2,6,5,3,4,1)

Official: Richie Weaver

