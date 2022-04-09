No. 24 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Wraps Up Home Slate against Ole Miss and UTRGV on Sunday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 25 Texas A&M men’s tennis team hosts Ole Miss at 1 p.m. (CT) and UTRGV at 6 p.m. for a Sunday doubleheader to wrap up the 2022 home schedule at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies enter the match at 19-10 on the season and 6-3 in league play while the Rebels are 12-10 this spring and 2-7 in conference matches and the Vaqueros are 5-14 on the year.

“Last home matches of the regular season for our team so I know they will want to finish strong,” head coach Steve Denton said. “It will be a special day for our lone senior, Anish Srineketh, who has been a great leader for our team the last couple of years. We will want to play our very best tomorrow against a very good Ole Miss team who beat us at the National Indoors in February. I will be very interested to see how much our team has progressed since our first meeting. Should be a good one on Family Weekend; let’s pack Mitchell at 1 p.m. tomorrow!”

The Maroon & White return to action after earning a 7-0 win at LSU on Friday evening. After picking up the doubles point, A&M captured five-of-six first sets en route to the sweep. Junior Matthis Ross earned the clinch victory against the Tigers, the first of his Maroon & White career.

TEXAS A&M RANKINGS UPDATE

A&M’s Schachter shifted to 80th in the latest ITA singles rankings as he leads the team with six ranked wins, the most ranked wins in a single season in Schachter’s collegiate career. Guido Marson moved into Wednesday’s edition of the singles rankings at No. 104, the junior is 12-5 in dual matches and owns a pair of ranked singles victories on the year.

Austin Abbrat and Schachter continue to appear in the doubles rankings, the pair landed at No. 60 this week. The Maroon & White duo have recorded a pair of ranked wins this season, highlighted by an 8-7 result against Finn Bass and Sven Lah of Baylor, currently ranked No. 19.

Schachter and sophomore Kenner Taylor slotted in at No. 61 in the doubles poll, the first time the duo have garnered a ranking together. The pair are an impressive 12-4 on the top doubles court and pace the team with a trio of ranked wins.

PROMOTIONS

The first 50 fans inside the gates at the Mitchell Tennis Center for Sunday’s match against Ole Miss will receive a A&M bucket hat and a concessions vouchers for a free pretzel.

Sunday’s match against Ole Miss will feature the return of concessions to the Mitchell Tennis Center. Maui Wowi will be serving smoothies, in addition to other fan-favorite items on the second level of the facility towards the middle of the concourse. Fans are reminded that no outside food or beverages are permitted inside Texas A&M athletic facilities. All venues are cashless this season.

Fans are encouraged to stop at the marketing table inside the entrance to the Mitchell Tennis Center, where fans can enter to win free Adidas merchandise, pick up roster cards and more.

After select Aggie men’s tennis match day this season, student-athletes will be made available for autographs inside the front entrance to the facility. Be sure to stick around to meet and greet the Aggies.

SCOUTING OLE MISS

The Rebels picked up a 5-2 win last Sunday against Mississippi State to snap a six-match SEC losing streak. No. 32 Nikola Slavic is the lone representative for Ole Miss in the singles rankings, the sophomore paces the team with a 14-7 dual record and a 7-5 in SEC matches. In doubles, No. 17 Lukas Engelhardt and Finn Reynolds are an impressive 15-2 on the top court and a 7-1 against league foes.

SCOUTING UTRGV

The Vaqueros challenge Grand Canyon in Abilene on Saturday before making the trek to the Brazos Valley. On Friday, UTRGV defeated Seattle 4-3 behind a trio of doubles wins and singles victories by Misha Kvantaliani, Alberto Mello and Chris Lawrence. Kvantaliani and Carlo Izurieta pace the team with seven dual singles wins each this spring. Kvantaliani and George Hutchings lead the charge in doubles, going 5-4 on the top doubles court.

FOLLOW THE ACTION

General admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis is free for all spectators and Texas A&M students in the second-level grandstand of the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. Courtside seating is available for season ticket holders in the Springer Family Stadium Club. Sunday’s matches will be streamed on 12thman.com via Playsight. Fans are encouraged to click here to tune in. Additionally, live scoring for the Ole Miss match will be available here and here for UTSA. For any additional questions and more information on the amenities at the Mitchell Tennis Center, click the link here to be redirected to the Tennis Game day Central page.

PARKING

Fans that arrive after noon will receive free parking in the lot adjacent to the Mitchell Tennis Center.

UP NEXT

The Aggies wrap up the regular season on the road next weekend at No. 9 South Carolina on Friday and at No. 3 Florida on Sunday.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Aggie fans can also keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook or on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.