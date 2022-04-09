Advertisement

Operation Safe Shield working to keep law enforcement safe

(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A nonprofit organization in Bryan College Station is working to keep law enforcement officers safe while they work to protect the community.

Operation Safe Shield is holding a fundraiser on April 14 to raise money for bullet resistant widows, side doors and headrests.

The goal is to install them in current law enforcement vehicles around Bryan College Station as funds are raised.

Board Member Faye Lane said this is something that is necessary right now.

“Statistically, last month there was a 43% increase in officers shot in their vehicles alone, which is approximately 111 officers just in the state of Texas. So, the numbers are increasing. Safety’s an issue for those who protect us and we’re trying to protect them,” she said.

Lane said these safety measures also give law enforcement families peace of mind.

It costs $8,000 a vehicle to install the bullet resistant additions. The group will need a total of $1.3 million for Bryan, College Station, Texas A&M, Blinn and Brazos County Constable vehicles. Next, they will move into the entire Brazos County area, where they will have to raise $1.5 million.

Lane said their goal is to move across the whole state.

To purchase tickets or become a sponsor of the April 14 Steak Dinner Benefit visit their website here.

