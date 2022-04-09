PBR brings bull riders and a new look to Reed Arena

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Professional Bull Riding Velocity Tour is in town right now with the world’s top bull riders competing.

It is taking place at Reed Arena, which has been transformed for this event. There is now up to eight inches of dirt on the center of the floor where the Texas A&M basketball teams play.

Eight inches of dirt have been put on the floor of Reed Arena for Friday and Saturday events (KBTX)

This is the second year in a row this event has been held, but they’re expecting it to be even bigger with no COVID-19 restrictions this time.

Professional bull rider Thor Hoefer said his goal is to walk out of Reed Arena a champion, much like the players who call the arena home.

“The guys that play in here, they play with passion and determination and heart. And us bull riders, we might not come off as that but all of us are training and all of us are putting the best foot forward that we can, and we’re trying to be better competitors and better people every day. There’s champions that are turned out here so we’re looking forward to seeing a couple more come out this weekend,” Hoefer said.

The event is Friday and Saturday. There are tickets still available on their website. Saturday’s events start at 7:00 p.m. with doors opening one hour before.

