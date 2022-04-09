Wind Advisory issued for the Brazos Valley Sunday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hold on to your hats! Gusty wind conditions are expected to continue into the second half of the weekend across the Brazos Valley.

Sustained winds out of the south at 15-25 mph will gust upwards of 35-40 mph+ at times, prompting a WIND ADVISORY for the following counties Sunday:

Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Lee, Madison, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller, and Washington | 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Leon, Milam and Robertson | 9 a.m. - midnight

SUNDAY | Gusty winds continue



This will also keep the fire danger conditions high to end the weekend pic.twitter.com/6IxVLV1CCf — Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) April 9, 2022

Plan to secure any loose lawn items, as well bring empty trash cans a bit closer to the house. A few tree limbs could be blown down and driving could become difficult on area roadways, especially for high-profile vehicles. Windy conditions are slated to continue into the upcoming work week!

