Aggies claim 9 more event titles on day two of 44 Farms Team Invitational

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M track and field team wrapped up the 44 Farms Team Invitational Saturday at E.B. Cushing Stadium adding 9 more event titles.

The Aggies swept both the men’s and women’s 3000m steeplechase. Annie Fuller set a new school record in 10:24.38, and on the men’s side, Teddy Radtke won with a personal best of 9:21.19.

Ryan Martin took home gold in the men’s 100m (10.16), with dual-sport athlete Devon Achane close behind in 3rd (10.20). The Aggie men went 1-2-3 in the 800m with Gavin Hoffpauir, Cooper Cawthra, and Victor Zuniga. Eric Casarez set a personal best in the 1500m, winning in 3:51.19. The Aggies also won the men’s 4X400m relay in 3:10.42. Bryce Foster finished second in the shot put with a throw of 59 feet.

Former A&M star Athing Mu won the women’s 400m in 51.75. Mu now runs professionally for Nike. Aggie Laila Owens was the first collegiate athlete to finish the 400m, close behind Mu with a personal best of 52.40. Deshae Wise won the 100m hurdles in 13.17, and the Aggie women’s 4x400m relay team finished first in 3:36.35.

The Aggies will compete next weekend at the Tom Jones Memorial in Gainesville, Florida.

