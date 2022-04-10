Advertisement

Aggies Wrap up Spring Slate with 3-0 Win vs. ULM

Texas A&M Soccer
Texas A&M Soccer(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Apr. 9, 2022
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies posted a 3-0 victory over the ULM Warhawks on Saturday evening at Ellis Field to wrap up the spring schedule.

The Maroon & White completed their strong defensive effort this spring, outscoring opponents 22-1 in 480 minutes of action. In their final four matches, the Aggies topped Lamar, Baylor, Texas State and ULM by a count of 10-1.

Laney Carroll scored in the fifth consecutive match, breaking the scoring seal in the seventh minute with assists from MaKhiya McDonald and Carissa Boeckmann.

Jai Smith scored her third goal of the spring with an assist from Mia Pante who is back with the squad after helping the Canadian National Team qualify for the Women’s U20 Word Cup.

In the 68th minute, Caroline Kniffen put a cap on the spring, scoring an unassisted goal. With Kniffen’s tally, 13 different Aggies scored a goal in the 480 minutes of play. Kenna Caldwell and Jordyn Gunnarson combined on the shutout in goal with Caldwell playing the first and last 30 minute segments.  

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach G Guerrieri

On the match…

”It was nice to wrap up our spring season at Ellis Field. We have some tough away trips this fall, so I wanted to challenge our young side with three road tests this spring. But there’s nothing like finish the campaign at home in front of the 12th Man and a big Family Weekend crowd.” 

On highlights of the match…

”All of our healthy players got on the field tonight and we have seen some real improvement across the roster this spring. Jai Smith scored in each of the last three matches and Laney Carroll has scored in every one of our five spring matches.”

