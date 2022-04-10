A&M, Lee Lead After Day One of Aggie Invitational

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 23 Texas A&M men’s golf team holds a nine-stroke lead as Walker Lee paces the field after the first day of action at the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club.

The Aggies are 6-over through the first 36 holes and lead No. 10 Arkansas (+15) and No. 7 Texas Tech (+18). Houston and New Mexico are tied for fourth at 21-over.

Walker Lee leads by a stroke over Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg at 3-under after carding rounds of 69 and 72. In the first round, the Houston native quickly moved to 3-under with birdies on Nos. 2, 3 and 4. On the back nine, he tallied a pair of birdies and two bogeys. In round two, Lee bounced back from a triple bogey on No. 3 and moved to even-par with birdies on holes 6, 9 and 10.

“We had some really tough conditions today and the guys hung in there and stayed patient,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “We made some mistakes, but we just hung in there. On a day like today, you are going to make some. The wind was blowing hard and the course was playing difficult. Overall, they did a great job in finishing strong. I am proud of the fight they had. I loved seeing all the fans out here. There were a ton of people here and it was a lot of fun. Believe it or not, the teams that come here comment on that. There are more people at this tournament than at any other regular season tournament hands down. We are excited to get after it tomorrow and defend our home turf.”

Sam Bennett is tied for fourth at 1-over, registering rounds of 71 and 74. Daniel Rodrigues is 3-over and tied for 10th, while William Paysse is tied for 13th at 5-over. Michael Heidelbaugh is tied for 65th at 17-over.

“Walker and Sam really did a great job,” Kortan added. “William Paysse put a good round in during the morning, and Daniel Rodrigues battled through the whole day and finished both of his rounds great. So we have four guys that are near the top of the board and whenever you have that, you have a chance to have a great week. We will finish it up tomorrow and battle until the end.”

Competing as individuals, Evan Myers is tied for seventh at 2-over, Phichaksn Maichon is tied for 26th at 8-over, Vishnu Sadagopan is tied for 47th at 13-over, Jimmy Lee is tied for 60th at 16-over and Dallas Hankamer is in 70th at 18-over.

The Aggies close out the tournament Sunday beginning at 8 a.m. Live scoring is available through Golfstat and can be found here.

