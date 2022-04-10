Blustery Sunday: Here’s how high the wind blew across the Brazos Valley
College Station clocked the fastest wind (so far) this month at Easterwood Airport
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Strong, south winds hustled across the Brazos Valley Sunday. A WIND ADVISORY was set in place across much of the area through the evening hours. The highest wind gust, so far, this month was reached at Easterwood Airport around 3:30 p.m. when the reporting station there clocked a 46mph gust.
While gusts should come down from the 40-45mph range after sunset Sunday, peak winds between 25-30mph or higher are anticipated through the overnight hours. Monday and Tuesday both bring a forecast wind of 15-20mph, with gusts 25-30mph at times.
Below is a collection of the highest wind reports across the Brazos Valley, as of late Sunday afternoon:
- College Station (Easterwood Airport): 46mph
- Bryan (Coulter Field): 38mph
- Caldwell: 39mph
- Caldwell Intermediate School: 37mph
- Snook: 33mph
- Navasota: 39mph
- Crockett: 36mph
- North Zulch: 41mph
- Lake Madisonville: 35mph
- Lake Somerville: 38mph
- Conroe: 44mph
- Coldspring: 36mph
- Huntsville: 45mph
- Brenham: 41mph
- Cameron: 36mph
- Hearne: 36mph
- Giddings: 37mph
- Leona: 30mph
