Blustery Sunday: Here’s how high the wind blew across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Strong, south winds hustled across the Brazos Valley Sunday. A WIND ADVISORY was set in place across much of the area through the evening hours. The highest wind gust, so far, this month was reached at Easterwood Airport around 3:30 p.m. when the reporting station there clocked a 46mph gust.

While gusts should come down from the 40-45mph range after sunset Sunday, peak winds between 25-30mph or higher are anticipated through the overnight hours. Monday and Tuesday both bring a forecast wind of 15-20mph, with gusts 25-30mph at times.

Below is a collection of the highest wind reports across the Brazos Valley, as of late Sunday afternoon:

College Station (Easterwood Airport): 46mph

Bryan (Coulter Field): 38mph

Caldwell: 39mph

Caldwell Intermediate School: 37mph

Snook: 33mph

Navasota: 39mph

Crockett: 36mph

North Zulch: 41mph

Lake Madisonville: 35mph

Lake Somerville: 38mph

Conroe: 44mph

Coldspring: 36mph

Huntsville: 45mph

Brenham: 41mph

Cameron: 36mph

Hearne: 36mph

Giddings: 37mph

Leona: 30mph

