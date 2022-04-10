Advertisement

Blustery Sunday: Here’s how high the wind blew across the Brazos Valley

College Station clocked the fastest wind (so far) this month at Easterwood Airport
Wind Advisories were in place for all of Texas, east of I-35, Sunday.
Wind Advisories were in place for all of Texas, east of I-35, Sunday.(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Strong, south winds hustled across the Brazos Valley Sunday. A WIND ADVISORY was set in place across much of the area through the evening hours. The highest wind gust, so far, this month was reached at Easterwood Airport around 3:30 p.m. when the reporting station there clocked a 46mph gust.

While gusts should come down from the 40-45mph range after sunset Sunday, peak winds between 25-30mph or higher are anticipated through the overnight hours. Monday and Tuesday both bring a forecast wind of 15-20mph, with gusts 25-30mph at times.

Below is a collection of the highest wind reports across the Brazos Valley, as of late Sunday afternoon:

  • College Station (Easterwood Airport): 46mph
  • Bryan (Coulter Field): 38mph
  • Caldwell: 39mph
  • Caldwell Intermediate School: 37mph
  • Snook: 33mph
  • Navasota: 39mph
  • Crockett: 36mph
  • North Zulch: 41mph
  • Lake Madisonville: 35mph
  • Lake Somerville: 38mph
  • Conroe: 44mph
  • Coldspring: 36mph
  • Huntsville: 45mph
  • Brenham: 41mph
  • Cameron: 36mph
  • Hearne: 36mph
  • Giddings: 37mph
  • Leona: 30mph

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

