Bryan Police and Bryan Parks & Recreation host annual Easter celebration

Bryan Police Department
Bryan Police Department(Conner Beene)
By Conner Beene
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department and The City of Bryan Parks & Recreation got the Easter festivities started early with their annual “Blue Bunny Breakfast and Egg Hunt.” The event featured train rides, bounce houses and of course an Easter egg hunt.

Although this event has happened in the past this one was special because it’s the first time in two years they were able to host again. Gwynne Schillings with Bryan Parks & Rec’s special event and marketing department says it’s great that the celebration was able to return. “It’s fantastic being back again. We didn’t to have it last year or the year before that so it’s great having everyone out here and we got a great crowd,” says Schillings.

Bryan Police always enjoys the event because it gives them a chance to meet and interact with the community they serve. “It feels really good being out here giving back to the community and just socializing with the community and hanging out with the community. This is something we feel like is a relationship builder with the community and we enjoy being out here as officers,” says Administrative Officer Brodderick Bailey.

The easter egg hunt ended the event and around 8,000 eggs were available to pick up.

