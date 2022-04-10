College Station family escapes duplex fire that started in the kitchen

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The busy weekend for area firefighters continued Sunday afternoon with a duplex that caught fire in College Station.

Crews from both College Station and Bryan fire departments responded to the fire in the 1200 block of April Bloom near Autumn Circle.

News 3′s Rusty Surette spoke with the residents who said they were home when the fire started.

They said the blaze began with a grease fire in the kitchen and quickly spread through the home. It’s unclear the extent of the damage but everyone made it safely out of the home. who was there when it started.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, nearly half of all home fires begin in the kitchen with cooking fires. More information about their research is provided below.

