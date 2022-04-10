College Station firefighters release new details of large apartment fire

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Fire Department said Sunday that discarded smoking materials may have been the cause of a fire that swept through an apartment building on Harvey Road Saturday night.

“The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it may be due to discarded smoking materials,” said Chief Richard Mann.

🔥LARGE FIRE SWEEPS THROUGH COLLEGE STATION APARTMENTS. This happened Saturday night at the Sundance Apartments on Harvey Road.

📸: Wade Harris

The fire destroyed several apartments in one building at the Sundance Apartments at 811 Harvey Road between Dartmouth Street and Stallings Drive.

There are sixteen apartments in the building where the fire began and investigators believe it started in one of the apartments on the second floor.

“Two households were destroyed and 14 units were affected. We are working now with the tenants and apartment manager to rehouse those displaced. We are providing financial assistance to the tenants of the destroyed units,” said A.J. Renold, Executive Director of the local chapter of the American Red Cross.

The Bryan Fire Department, College Station Police Department, and the CSFD Community Action Response Team all responded to the blaze that began around 11:00 p.m. Saturday.

One person had minor injuries, according to first responders.

Discarded smoking material can sometimes be cigarettes, ashes, cigars, or other similar items.

The same thing is suspected of starting the fire at the Chicken Oil Company in Bryan last weekend. Firefighters said the fire at the restaurant likely started in an outdoor ash try and wind may have played a factor.

It is important for smokers to know the steps they can take to keep themselves and their families safe from fire.

Never smoke in bed as mattresses and bedding can catch on fire easily.

Completely douse butts and ashes with water before throwing them away, as they can smolder and cause a fire.

Use ashtrays with a wide base so they won’t tip over and start a fire.

Do not smoke in bed because you might fall asleep with a lit cigarette.

Check furniture for any dropped ashes before going to bed.

Empty ashes into a fireproof container with water and sand.

Keep smoking materials away from anything that can burn.

Never smoke in a home where oxygen is being used. Medical oxygen can explode if a flame or spark is near. Even if the oxygen is turned off, it can still catch on fire.

To prevent a deadly cigarette fire, you must be alert. Don’t smoke after taking medicine that makes you tired.

Keep matches and lighters up high, out of children’s sight and reach.

Smoking materials, including cigarettes, pipes, and cigars, started an estimated 17,200 home structure fires reported to U.S. fire departments in 2014, according to the National Fire Protection Association. These fires caused 570 deaths, 1,140 injuries and $426 million in direct property damage. Smoking materials caused 5% of reported home fires, 21% of home fire deaths, 10% of home fire injuries, and 6% of the direct property damage.

