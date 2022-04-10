Firefighters respond to apartment fire in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station fire department is investigating what started a fire at an apartment complex Saturday night. The fire department says the fire started on the second floor of an apartment building that held 16 units.

The blaze was reported just after 11:00 p.m. in the 800 block of Harvey Rd. All residents of the apartment building that caught fire have been displaced. CSPD is working with its citizen’s action response team and the Red Cross to help residents find shelter.

The investigation into what started the fire is still ongoing. One resident was reported to have minor injuries.

